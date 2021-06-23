West Ham United are reportedly ready to splash out more than €40million for the transfer of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer.

The Morocco international has caught the eye in his time in La Liga, scoring 24 goals last season to attract interest from the Premier League in recent months.

MORE: Arsenal fan Troopz films himself being kicked out of Wembley

According to the latest from Estadio Deportivo, West Ham are seemingly ready to pay whatever it takes to bring En-Nesyri to the London Stadium.

The Hammers could do with more quality up front next season, with David Moyes doing fine work at the club last season, but perhaps lacking enough of an out-and-out goal-scorer.

En-Nesyri looks like he could be that player for WHUFC, and it’s a sign of the club’s ambition that they’re ready to pay big to ensure they win the race for his signature.

The 24-year-old’s agent, however, has played down speculation over a summer move.

“We don’t want to listen to any offers,” his representative said.

“There are three teams from England, but he doesn’t want to leave. We don’t want to talk about this because En-Nesyri doesn’t want to leave Sevilla, and he’s staying in Sevilla this year.”