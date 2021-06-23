England legend makes surprise claim about Three Lions’ Euro 2020 chances

England legend Gary Neville has made the surprise claim that he’s feeling confident about the country’s Euro 2020 hopes this summer.

There’s been a lot of negativity surrounding Gareth Southgate’s side in the last few days, with some fans dismayed by the nature of the performance in the 0-0 draw with Scotland last Friday.

MORE: Man Utd transfer target nearing decision on next move

However, England bounced back to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 last night as they won their group, with players like Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka coming in to perhaps give the Three Lions a bit more quality in attack.

Neville certainly feels there are reasons to be optimistic about England’s chances at the moment, as he pointed out that we’d be looking at this team quite differently if it had been France or Germany making a fairly slow but solid start to the tournament and topping their group without conceding a goal.

Expectations are always high when it comes to England at major international tournaments, but Neville seems to have given a good measured take on the team’s prospects.

“I’ve been part of England teams where the group stages have been an emotional rollercoaster, a circus almost,” Neville said on ITV’s coverage of Euro 2020, as quoted by the Metro.

“If this was Germany or another country we’d look at them and think, “they look calm and in control”. We don’t think like that because we’re England and we always want more, we want the brilliance.

“But I feel really confident about this group and I do trust the manager, he knows their capabilities and knows how they can win games. It’s a massive game next week and they’ve got a week to prepare for it. I’m looking forward to it.”