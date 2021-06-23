Menu

These fans react as ‘overrated’ Manchester United star is ‘benched for a Swansea flop’ against France

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been DROPPED by Portugal for their pivotal clash with France this evening.

As Group F was drawn ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, we all looked forward to seeing three of the best teams in the world battle it out with each other.

France, Portugal, Germany and Hungary – by far the toughest group of any other in the competition.

Heading into the final match day of the group stage, it’s very much all to play for.

Any of the three heavyweights can top the group tonight if results go in their favour, so all three managers will want to get their team selections spot on.

READ MORE: Former Manchester United star responds to Graeme Souness digging out Bruno Fernandes at Euro 2020

Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal at Euro 2020

Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal at Euro 2020

More Stories / Latest News
Latest update suggests Man United transfer for megastar is edging closer
Video: Sweden score dramatic 93rd minute winner vs Poland to leapfrog Spain and finish as group winners
Photos: Possible leaks of Newcastle United shirts made by Castore for next season

It’s for that reason that eyebrows will be raised to see Bruno Fernandes among the substitutes for Portugal tonight, with Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho and Renato Sanches making up the midfield.

The Man United man was nowhere to be seen against Germany last time out, but his omission is still somewhat of a surprise.

Here’s what some football fans on Twitter have had to say…

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.