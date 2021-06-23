These fans react as ‘overrated’ Manchester United star is ‘benched for a Swansea flop’ against France

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been DROPPED by Portugal for their pivotal clash with France this evening.

As Group F was drawn ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, we all looked forward to seeing three of the best teams in the world battle it out with each other.

France, Portugal, Germany and Hungary – by far the toughest group of any other in the competition.

Heading into the final match day of the group stage, it’s very much all to play for.

Any of the three heavyweights can top the group tonight if results go in their favour, so all three managers will want to get their team selections spot on.

READ MORE: Former Manchester United star responds to Graeme Souness digging out Bruno Fernandes at Euro 2020

It’s for that reason that eyebrows will be raised to see Bruno Fernandes among the substitutes for Portugal tonight, with Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho and Renato Sanches making up the midfield.

The Man United man was nowhere to be seen against Germany last time out, but his omission is still somewhat of a surprise.

Here’s what some football fans on Twitter have had to say…

Portugal have benched Bruno Fernandes after realising they already have Cristiano Ronaldo to take penalties. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 23, 2021

Bruno “better than Frank Lampard” Fernandes on the bench for his country pic.twitter.com/GumNvLEG17 — Geo (@CFCGeo_) June 23, 2021

Bruno Fernandes hooked in Portugal’s most important game? pic.twitter.com/3Atm4PnzP8 — Jim?? (@_MCFC_Jim) June 23, 2021

Bruno Fernandes is being benched for a Swansea flop ? ? #PORFRA — Ike (@OikeV) June 23, 2021

See Bruno Fernandes has been dropped for tonight, fraud. — Mick Birchall (@Mick_Birchall) June 23, 2021

bruno fernandes getting dropped is a victory for football — @yaasir (@notyaasir) June 23, 2021

Portugal’s biggest game and Bruno Fernandes gets dropped ?. You can’t tell me there is a more overrated player. — Liverpool6x (@liverpool19911) June 23, 2021

Jose Mourinho yesterday: “We need to play with eleven players, in these two matches Bruno Fernandes was on the pitch but not playing.” Today: Bruno Fernandes is dropped from the starting XI. #POR pic.twitter.com/LMHRI8pUhh — MansionBet (@MansionBet) June 23, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news