Chelsea consider Erling Haaland transfer alternative following superb 30-goal season

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up an alternative to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno on their radar.

The Spain international has just had a superb season in La Liga and the Europa League, scoring 30 goals in all competitions to help Unai Emery’s side win their first ever piece of silverware.

MORE: Chelsea star agrees terms with CL giants

Moreno scored for Villarreal in their Europa League final victory over Manchester United, and it seems his fine form is now attracting the interest of Chelsea, according to Fichajes.

The report suggests the Blues could turn to the 29-year-old if they cannot land their first-choice transfer target Haaland, who is another of Europe’s most prolific attacking players right now.

Either of these would make fine signings for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel surely in need of an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner next season.

The Germany international hasn’t had the impact that many would have expected at Stamford Bridge, and it’s unsurprising that the club are now looking for new signings up front to boost their chances of challenging for the Premier League title next term.

If Haaland’s signature cannot be secured, Moreno looks like he’d be a very respectable Plan B option.