Tottenham have reportedly had ‘positive contact’ with Brighton manager Graham Potter over bringing him in to take over this summer.

The 46-year-old has impressed in his coaching career so far, having first impressed at Swedish club Ostersunds before then showing what he can do here with Swansea City and Brighton.

MORE: Alan Shearer makes huge Harry Kane prediction

According to reports, Spurs are now discussing hiring him as their manager for next season after struggling to land a number of other targets.

It’s been a difficult summer for Tottenham, with potential moves for big names like Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca ending up falling through.

Potter could be a decent alternative, however, after showing he could be something of a Mauricio Pochettino-esque appointment.

Potter has got his teams playing good football despite working with a limited budget, and one imagines he’d have plenty of joy with the improved resources at Spurs.