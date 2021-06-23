Menu

Tottenham hold “positive” talks over hiring Premier League manager

Tottenham have reportedly had ‘positive contact’ with Brighton manager Graham Potter over bringing him in to take over this summer.

The 46-year-old has impressed in his coaching career so far, having first impressed at Swedish club Ostersunds before then showing what he can do here with Swansea City and Brighton.

According to reports, Spurs are now discussing hiring him as their manager for next season after struggling to land a number of other targets.

It’s been a difficult summer for Tottenham, with potential moves for big names like Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca ending up falling through.

Potter could be a decent alternative, however, after showing he could be something of a Mauricio Pochettino-esque appointment.

Potter has got his teams playing good football despite working with a limited budget, and one imagines he’d have plenty of joy with the improved resources at Spurs.

