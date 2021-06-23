Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick says he expects Harry Kane has already made up his mind about sealing a transfer away from Tottenham this summer.

Spurs have not had the best of times in recent months, having sacked Jose Mourinho and replaced him with the inexperienced Ryan Mason as interim manager, with the former midfielder taking charge of his first game with the club in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Since then, Tottenham still don’t have a new permanent manager appointed, and Chadwick thinks it’s all been a bit of a “mess” at the north London outfit, which won’t do them any favours when it comes to keeping Kane.

The England international is currently at Euro 2020 but the transfer gossip won’t die down and Chadwick thinks it’s inevitable he’ll look to move on, with the ex-Red Devil suggesting it’ll either be Old Trafford or the Etihad Stadium that he goes to next.

“I’m pretty sure Harry Kane will leave Tottenham,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “The way he’s spoken, the way he sort of waved goodbye to the fans in the last Premier League game there.

“It does seem like it is a bit of a mess at the moment with the deals falling through with managers. You worry about Spurs going into next season without an appointment made.

“I’m sure that Harry Kane has already made his mind up and will be convinced he’s made the right decision, and whether it’s Manchester United or Manchester City that he goes too – and I imagine it will be one of those two clubs – I’m sure he’d have rather had that sorted out before the Euros. Whether his lack of goals is because of that I don’t know. I’m sure he will leave Spurs but where he goes is a bit of a mystery.”

Kane could be a perfect fit for United right now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely in need of a younger option than veteran front-man Edinson Cavani next season.

MUFC were a little overly reliant on Cavani for goals last term, as well as prolific midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but a signing like Kane could be crucial to help the club close the gap on rivals City.