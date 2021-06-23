Murmurings at Manchester United over admiration of £50m-rated Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on Aston Villa star John McGinn even if a transfer deal does not currently look imminent.

McGinn is being linked as a target for Liverpool, but a report from The Athletic also notes that the Scotland international has admirers at Man Utd, with his name still coming up at Old Trafford after interest in the past.

MORE: Manchester United chief drops huge transfer hint

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will come back in for McGinn at some point, but it certainly sounds like the 26-year-old could be one to watch in that respect.

The report notes that Liverpool could turn to the £50million-rated midfielder as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and he certainly seems a fine fit.

McGinn has impressed Jurgen Klopp in the past, but The Athletic also claim that legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is also a big fan of the player.

That won’t necessarily influence current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but many MUFC fans will perhaps feel they could do with more quality in midfield.

McGinn is a superb all-rounder in that area of the pitch and could well be a better fit for United than the likes of Paul Pogba, or than Fred and Nemanja Matic in a deeper role.