We saw some really nice moments from James Rodriguez at Everton last season, but there was a feeling that he could be a one-and-done as time went on.

He had some real issues with injuries as he was getting kicked all over the park, the usual complaints about not liking the weather started to emerge and the departure of Carlo Ancelotti may have been the final straw.

He’s such an interesting prospect in the transfer market because he is a world-class number 10 who could be the talisman for any side in world football that are willing to build around him, but most of the elite sides are never going to do that.

A move to a club like AC Milan could be perfect for him – Champions League football, a massive history and a huge fanbase so he should feel special, and a report from Calciomercato has indicated that his agent Jorge Mendes is trying to make it happen.

Mendes also represents Milan striker Rafael Leao who is touted for the opposite move to Goodison Park, and it’s also believed that he’s keen to make the move to England so this could work.

We do have to remember that Milan have Zlatan Ibrahimovic who will be the focal point of the team, while the dynamic between he and James has the potential to either be fantastic or an absolute disaster if they don’t get on.

In Leao Everton would be getting a versatile forward who has the physicality to handle himself in the Premier League, while it would make even more sense if the Colombian star makes it clear that he doesn’t want to stay.