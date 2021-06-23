Lionel Messi eager for Barcelona to seal transfer of 21-year-old rising star

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for the club to seal a transfer deal for River Plate youngster Julian Alvarez.

The 21-year-old has shone at club level and is now part of the senior Argentina squad as well, and Don Balon claim Messi has been impressed by his fellow countryman.

Barcelona have often brought through some of the world’s best young players, with Alvarez certainly looking like he could fall into that category.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Barca can definitely win the race for his signature, but it seems River Plate would accept letting the South American starlet leave for around €15million, according to Don Balon.

That could be a bargain for Barcelona if they pull it off, and Don Balon suggest Messi could have some influence in pushing for this deal to be completed.

It will be interesting to see how this progresses and if Alvarez can end up forging a successful career for himself in Europe at some point.