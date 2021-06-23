“Mbappe asked to leave” – Liverpool given huge transfer opportunity as star loses faith in PSG project

Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain after losing faith in the project of club chief Leonardo, according to RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, as quoted by Marca.

Mbappe is approaching the final year of his contract with PSG, and it looks like bad news for the Ligue 1 giants as the France international looks set to snub offers to stay at the Parc des Princes.

This will be one to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead as we’re yet to hear anything from Mbappe or PSG themselves, but Riolo seems very confident that the player wants a move away.

“I know that Mbappe asked to leave, but it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him, but the news is that he really does not want to stay,” Riolo said.

“The player does not believe in Leonardo’s project. If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG’s owners] they do not want to hear about it.

“If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement.

“But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG.”

Mbappe’s situation will surely have Liverpool on alert, as he’s been linked with the Reds by both Le Parisien and the Transfer Window Podcast in recent times, and would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 22-year-old could be just what Liverpool need right now after the loss of form of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, though one imagines there’ll be a host of other top clubs clamouring for his signature.

PSG are not in a strong position here, with Mbappe potentially able to leave on a free next summer, meaning Liverpool and others could have the upper hand in negotiations this year and perhaps sign this world class talent for a bargain fee.

Interestingly, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been linked with PSG as a possible replacement for Mbappe by the Daily Mirror, so perhaps there could be some opportunity for a swap deal.