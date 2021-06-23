Menu

Latest update suggests Man United transfer for megastar is edging closer

In a strange way it’s probably good for Man United that Jadon Sancho isn’t getting a proper chance with England this summer.

It means that he should be fresher for next season if they can actually finalise the transfer with Dortmund, while it also prevents his price tag from shooting up on the back of an impressive performance or too.

This situation will be very familiar to United fans as it’s precisely the same as last summer when the club was rumoured to be close to signing the England forward, but it now looks like the deal is very close to happening:

Personal terms and agents fees can often hold a deal up so it’s positive to see that those have been agreed, while the two sides aren’t far apart at all.

You do have to wonder how stubborn Man United will be with their valuation here as they do need to be careful with their money, but for the sake of a few million is it really worth delaying a move so he may miss pre-season or the transfer may not happen at all?

He would be an excellent addition to the forward line that should also free up Mason Greenwood to move inside and rotate with Cavani for the number 9 role, but last summer proves the fans shouldn’t get excited until it’s officially confirmed.

