Leeds United in pole position for potential £3.5m bargain despite La Liga interest

There’s always a bargain to be found from relegated sides, while release clauses can also bring the price well below a player’s market value.

It wasn’t a great surprise when Huesca were relegated from La Liga last season but Javi Galan was one of the bright spots of their campaign, and Mundo Deportivo are reporting that he’s attracting plenty of interest this summer.

He can play anywhere on the left flank and he’s known for his ability to take a man on so he could be an exciting addition, while it’s also thought that he has a release clause of £3.5m so that could be a potential bargain.

He played in 37 league games last season so that reliability only makes him a more attractive prospect, and Mundo Deportivo’s report claims that Leeds United are in pole position to sign him despite interest from Atletico Madrid.

It’s also thought that Sevilla have been watching him but both they and Atleti have bigger needs to fill just now, so this transfer is there for the taking if Leeds are genuinely interested.