Chelsea given huge boost in pursuit of world class transfer target

Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish goal machine has been linked with the Blues by Sky Germany in recent times, and it seems the Chelsea transfer rumours are not dying down after further details on the player’s future.

Lewandowski’s agent is seemingly open to the idea of his client leaving Bayern this summer, according to Sport1, while the player’s wife Anna Lewandowska has also been quoted as not ruling out a departure from the Allianz Arena.

This could be very big news from a Chelsea point of view, with Thomas Tuchel in need of a big-name signing up front this summer.

Timo Werner has not really delivered at Stamford Bridge so far, and Lewandowski would surely be a major upgrade after establishing himself as one of the best players in the world in recent times.

The 32-year-old scored a remarkable 48 goals in just 40 games last season, following on from 55 goals in 47 appearances the previous year.

Chelsea have also been linked with Erling Haaland and Gerard Moreno by Fichajes, but Lewandowski’s Bayern future looking in doubt could make him a more realistic option.