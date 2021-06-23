Major transfer blow for Arsenal as key target confirms where he’ll be playing next season

There was a feeling that Martin Odegaard’s future at Real Madrid was directly tied to Zinedine Zidane and what happened with him, so his departure should open up more opportunities for the Norwegian star next season.

There had been suggestions that he was one of the players that Mikel Arteta was hoping to sign this summer, but that now appears to be impossible after the player confirmed that he’ll be playing for Real Madrid next season.

He confirmed that Real have told him that he’s in their plans for next season and he will be joining them for the start of pre-season training, so that should eliminate any chance of a return to Arsenal at this point.

Odegaard also talked about his dream to play for Real so it’s clear that he’s going to give himself every chance to actually get into the team, so even if he did become available again it would be in January or much later in the window.

Arsenal need to make moves to assemble their team now rather than waiting for someone who may or may not be available, but hopefully Odegaard is able to get a fair chance at the Bernabeu next season to show what he can do.