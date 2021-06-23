Man United star puts up unreal stats in Euro 2020 tonight as he leaves his club woes at home

There was a running joke for a while about Paul Pogba only really turning up for France, but it’s now starting to look like it genuinely is the case.

Only he will know why he plays so much better for the national side, and it’s not clear if their style of play suits him better, if he enjoys being the central point of the team or it could also come down to motivation too.

He was absolutely outstanding for France tonight as they battled to a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and these stats just show how influential he was:

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Portugal: 104 total touches

97% pass accuracy

21 passes into the final third

11 attempted long passes

9 successful long passes

4 passes into the box

3 ball recoveries

3 chances created

2 big chances created

2 shots

1 assist Elite. ?? pic.twitter.com/yqICULzPK7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 23, 2021

There is going to be a fascinating situation after the Euro’s as there’s going to be a ton of speculation about him moving on, but Man United fans aren’t going to appreciate it if they give up on someone who’s currently proving he’s a world-class player.

It may even be the case that he needs to leave to find his best form again, but it will just add to the intrigue over why he’s not the same player in the Premier League.