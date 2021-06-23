Manchester United could switch priority transfer target due to Solskjaer formation change

There’s some intriguing Man United transfer news emerging as it sounds like they could be back in for the signing of West Ham star Declan Rice.

The England international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, though in more recent times it has seemed more likely that Chelsea were in the strongest position to win the race for his signature this summer.

It may be, however, that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to look again at Rice as a priority due to the Norwegian tactician flirting with using a new-look 4-3-3 formation next season.

According to the Daily Express, this could mean Man Utd once again decide they need a defensive midfielder like Rice in their squad to make the manager’s new system work.

There seems little doubt that the 22-year-old could be a great fit for most top clubs, and he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Rice won’t come cheap, however, and it remains to be seen if United will have much left over to spend after potential deals for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

MUFC surely need to make a signing in attack and defence a priority over midfield, where they remain pretty strong with the likes of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.