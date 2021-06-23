Borussia Dortmund have “growing doubts” about Man United’s ability to complete Jadon Sancho transfer

Borussia Dortmund reportedly have “growing doubts” about whether Manchester United can afford the Jadon Sancho transfer deal.

The England international was strongly linked with Man Utd for much of last summer and the saga continues to drag on this year as well, with seemingly no end in sight.

Remarkably, Jan Age Fjortoft has brought us an update that suggests there isn’t really much of an update at all, though he does add in the detail that Dortmund seem to be starting to doubt if the Red Devils can really put together the money to get the Sancho signing done…

Re: Sancho Last information from Dortmund is “nothing new”. There have been no activity after the first Man UTD-offer.

Man UTD working on financing, they have been told the price.

Growing doubts in Dortmund about whether Man UTD can find the funding — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) June 23, 2021

This will no doubt be infuriating for United fans, with Sancho making sense as a priority target for the club, but with a bizarre lack of progress made considering how long they seem to have been in for him.

The 21-year-old could be a real game-changer for MUFC if they can bring him in, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Anthony Martial and Daniel James in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

United fans will hope their club can finally get their act together and do what’s needed to finally bring Sancho to Old Trafford.