Former Manchester United star responds to Graeme Souness digging out Bruno Fernandes at Euro 2020

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has hit back at Graeme Souness’ criticism of Bruno Fernandes’ antics at Euro 2020.

The Portugal international has been a star player for club and country in recent times, but he’s perhaps not shown his best form at this summer’s European Championships so far.

This led to ITV pundit Souness criticising Fernandes for his body language at times, with the Red Devils ace spotted waving his arms about in frustration when he didn’t get the ball or other things didn’t come off for him.

Souness was unimpressed with this from Fernandes and was quoted by the Metro as saying the 26-year-old wouldn’t last five minutes in his dressing room if he was manager.

Chadwick has dismissed this, however, as more of a cultural issue than anything else, and stood up for Fernandes after the strong mentality and leadership he’s shown in his time at Old Trafford.

The ex-Red Devil also pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo can be similar and it’s more about expecting high standards than simply moaning or being petulant.

“I think the reason Bruno Fernandes does that is because he’s a passionate player, and he wants the ball because he knows what he can do with it,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“You mention Graeme Souness calling it petulance, but I think that’s a bit of a British mentality, it’s not really a part of how we play football in this country. The foreign players coming to this country tend to do it more, it’s more accepted and part of the norm in their culture.

“I don’t think it would put off his team-mates at Manchester United or Portugal, it’s just about how it’s perceived by the fans and the press outside the game. That’s maybe the way the Brits look at that sort of mentality.

“I think in any elite environment, a demanding mentality is needed by everyone. He’s showing his frustration and wants standards raised to his level.

“I don’t think it’s just him, it’s the make up of players like Cristiano Ronaldo as well, who are desperate to do well. Sometimes that can spill over to frustration, but I don’t think it’s an issue in the Portugal squad or Manchester United because they’ll all want standards to be as high as they can.”