Manchester United midfielder wanted by Serie A trio

Following a disappointing debut campaign in the Premier League, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly now wanted by three clubs in Italy’s top-flight.

Van de Beek, 23, joined United last summer following a £35.1m move from Dutch side Ajax.

Despite fans initially excited at the prospect of seeing one of Europe’s most versatile and technically gifted midfielder arrive at Old Trafford, the 23-year-old’s first campaign has been a major disappointment.

Having started just four Premier League matches throughout the whole of last season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly hasn’t trusted his newest midfielder to perform on the biggest stage.

READ MORE: Arsenal confident exciting midfielder will extend contract with talks underway

However, although van de Beek has been poor domestically, there were hopes he could perform well during this summer’s Euros – that wasn’t to be either though.

After being ruled out from the competition through injury, van de Beek will not return to competitive action until next season now.

However, ahead of the 2021-22 season, fans are still waiting to find out what club the Dutchman will turn out for.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from FCInterNews, who claims the 23-year-old is wanted by trio AC Milan, Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

It has been noted that all clubs are considering the possibility of offering van de Beek a route out of his Old Trafford nightmare with both a loan and permanent move mentioned.

However, the outlet also claims that playing in Serie A is not a priority for the player – suggesting that if he were to leave United, he’d rather play in a country that is not Italy.