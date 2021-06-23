Liverpool are reportedly preparing for life without Georginio Wijnaldum, and that could lead them to step up their interest in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

According to The Athletic, the Scotland international has previously left Jurgen Klopp hugely impressed with his performances against Liverpool in the Premier League, with the club’s players also wowed by what they saw from him.

It’s not clear if Liverpool are likely to be in for McGinn straight away this summer, but The Athletic suggest that the £50million-rated star could be a name on their agenda when it comes to replacing Wijnaldum, even if some player sales may be required first.

McGinn has certainly proven a superb signing for Villa, who brought him in on the cheap when he was a relative unknown, though he’s now shown he could surely do the job for a bigger club.

Liverpool fans will be eager to see new blood coming in this summer after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, and a new midfielder makes sense as a priority.

Wijnaldum will be a tough player to replace, but LFC also surely need to think about a long-term replacement for the ageing James Milner, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have proven disappointing in the middle of the park.

McGinn is an all-action player who looks an ideal fit for Klopp’s tactics, so it will be interesting to see how these links to the 26-year-old develop in the weeks and months ahead.