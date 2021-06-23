West Ham are reportedly pushing to win the race for the transfer of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The talented young Serbia international has also been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent times and seems likely to be on the move this summer.

MORE: West Ham ready to splash the cash for La Liga star

Fiorentina are under pressure to sell Milenkovic as he heads into the final year of his contract, meaning they risk losing him for free in a year’s time.

West Ham are now said to be one of the main contenders for Milenkovic’s signature, and hope to get a deal done for around €25million or less.

That could be great business for a quality central defender, with the 23-year-old looking like he could fit in well in the Premier League and even play for one of the country’s big six.

Man Utd have been one of the other main names linked with Milenkovic, but their interest may have cooled amid links with other centre-backs like Pau Torres and Raphael Varane.

This could be good news for West Ham as they seemingly step up efforts to bring Milenkovic to London.