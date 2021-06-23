Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar reportedly wants out of the club in this summer’s transfer window.

According to reports, the Switzerland international is keen to leave St James’ Park and return to a club playing in the Bundesliga after three years in England.

Schar has previously played for German side Hoffenheim, and it seems he’d be keen to get back to the Bundesliga despite proving himself to be a solid performer in the Premier League.

Bild claim that Newcastle could be prepared to let Schar leave for the right price, and the 29-year-old could undoubtedly bring in decent money for the club that they could then spend elsewhere.

Steve Bruce will need to make some changes to his squad this summer, and Schar had been slightly less of a fixture in the side last season anyway, playing only 18 Premier League matches.

It will be interesting to see if any Bundesliga teams actually come in for him, with no specific names linked as of yet.