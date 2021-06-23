Menu

Personal terms agreed: Euro giants have agreement with one Chelsea star, enquiry made for two more

The Milan derby is undoubtedly one of the fiercest in world football, but you could only imagine the bedlam in the UK if someone ran down their contract to sign for their nearest rivals like Hakan Calhanoglu (Sol Campbell’s move to Arsenal is a fine example of what can happen)

It does mean that AC Milan need to find some reinforcements, and it appears a raid on Chelsea is on the cards:

They’ve already signed Fikayo Tomori so it’s clear that the two clubs are on friendly terms, while it should be a great chance for Olivier Giroud to get more first-team football in a league that may suit him more as he enters the twilight of his career.

The other two moves are interesting ones because they are out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and Ziyech could be a great replacement for Calhanoglu if they were able to get that over the line.

Bakayoko has also played on loan at AC Milan in the past so they’ll know all about him, and it’s a curious one for Chelsea to approach. Of course they don’t want to let them go for peanuts, but they also don’t need them so a reasonable fee for all three would boost the transfer budget and clear some serious space on the wage bill too.

Giroud looks the most likely to join Tomori at this point, but it gives Chelsea fans a reason to keep an eye on Milan next year.

