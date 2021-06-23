Photos: Possible leaks of Newcastle United shirts made by Castore for next season

Every club knows there’s money to be made by selling shirts to the fans, so we tend to see at least three shirts released each season and they tend to look noticeably different in at least one way.

It appears that Castore are yet to be officially confirmed as the makers of Newcastle United’s kit for next season, but some possible leaks have emerged on how the kits would look:

The picture of the home shirt is a bit odd as it looks like there’s at least one more black stripe missing, and it appears they will divide the fans if these are the kits which are released.