Positive update delivered for Crystal Palace after talks with top-level manager

Crystal Palace found under Roy Hodgson that he was always going to keep them safe in the Premier League, but there will be hopes that his successor is able to take them up a level.

A few names have been thrown around recently, but updates are starting to come through about former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and they do sound positive from a Palace point of view.

This is Futbol have reported on some comments from Dan Cook about the progress of talks, and this does make it sound like patience may be required but there could also be a great outcome for Palace:

“I’m led to believe that talks are still progressing positively and there should be some sort of resolution before long. That said, people are desperate for news yesterday and that isn’t going to happen.

“Lucien Favre is clearly a manager that everyone would like to see at their football club – you only have to go on social media to see the number of Tottenham and Everton fans who are desperate for their clubs to try and hijack our particular discussions with Lucien Favre and try and make him their boss.

“That is, from a Palace point of view, extremely nice to see because it shows that it’s not just us that is sold on him. People look at his record, they look at what he’s done across numerous different leagues and countries and say that he’s a man that could do extremely good things for their football club as well.”

He’s a manager who many clubs would want to have in charge so it’s important to try and get this tied up quickly to prevent anyone else coming in with a more attractive offer, but this is certainly good news for Palace fans at this point.