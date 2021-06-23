Real Madrid are reportedly ready to let Marco Asensio leave for as little as £38million this summer, with Premier League clubs interested in him.

This is according to a report from Don Balon, who certainly suggest Asensio’s Bernabeu future could be in major doubt this summer as his club prepare to axe him on the cheap.

Injuries have seen Asensio’s career stall somewhat in recent times, and Don Balon claim that new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti seems to have decided he’s a player who can be moved on.

The Spanish giants have suitors for Asensio in the Premier League and Serie A, according to Don Balon, and we’re sure there’d be clubs out there who’d still be ready to take a gamble on him.

The 25-year-old looked a superb prospect when he first broke into the Madrid team as a youngster, and he could revive his career at a club where he’d play more often.

Don Balon don’t name any specific clubs chasing Asensio, but Todo Fichajes have recently linked him with Liverpool.

The Reds could perhaps do with a signing like the Spain international to put the pressure on under-performing duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino next season.