Menu

Star nearing transfer decision with Man United offer among those on the table

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly nearing a decision on his future, with a number of transfer offers on the table for him.

The veteran Spain international is leaving the Bernabeu after a legendary 16-year career, and it’s little surprise to see big names are chasing him this summer.

MORE: Manchester United change transfer targets to suit Solskjaer’s new tactics

According to AS, Ramos is now leaning towards joining Paris Saint-Germain next, though he also has offers from Manchester United and Manchester City on the table for him.

PSG would do well to land Ramos to give them a new leader in defence, with the influence of Thiago Silva missed at the Parc des Princes last season following his move to Chelsea.

Still, it’s a blow for Man Utd if they miss out on Ramos, who looked like he was leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, according to a report from Todo Fichajes yesterday.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos looks set to choose PSG over Manchester United and Manchester City

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea consider Erling Haaland transfer alternative following superb 30-goal season
“Mbappe asked to leave” – Liverpool given huge transfer opportunity as star loses faith in PSG project
Manchester United could switch priority transfer target due to Solskjaer formation change

The Red Devils would do well to bring in a new centre-back this summer, though some fans may well prefer a younger option than Ramos anyway.

The 35-year-old probably wouldn’t be the most long-term option, and the Manchester Evening News have linked them with Villarreal’s Pau Torres as another option in that area of the pitch.

More Stories Sergio Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.