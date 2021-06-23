Star nearing transfer decision with Man United offer among those on the table

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly nearing a decision on his future, with a number of transfer offers on the table for him.

The veteran Spain international is leaving the Bernabeu after a legendary 16-year career, and it’s little surprise to see big names are chasing him this summer.

According to AS, Ramos is now leaning towards joining Paris Saint-Germain next, though he also has offers from Manchester United and Manchester City on the table for him.

PSG would do well to land Ramos to give them a new leader in defence, with the influence of Thiago Silva missed at the Parc des Princes last season following his move to Chelsea.

Still, it’s a blow for Man Utd if they miss out on Ramos, who looked like he was leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, according to a report from Todo Fichajes yesterday.

The Red Devils would do well to bring in a new centre-back this summer, though some fans may well prefer a younger option than Ramos anyway.

The 35-year-old probably wouldn’t be the most long-term option, and the Manchester Evening News have linked them with Villarreal’s Pau Torres as another option in that area of the pitch.