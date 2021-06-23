Spurs fail to appoint a new manager as huge offer to a fifth candidate results in rejection

The situation with Spurs trying to appoint a new manager is actually getting quite shameful in some ways, and the fans must be concerned that there simply isn’t a plan behind the scenes.

The whole fiasco with Rino Gattuso showed how scattergun the approach really is, and it just gets more embarrassing as times goes on and yet another rejection has come to light:

Tottenham's search for Jose Mourinho's replacement continues as Julen Lopetegui joins list of names to reject head coach job ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 23, 2021

In that report it’s claimed that Spurs made a “dizzying” offer so they clearly tried to do all they could to bring him in, while it appears he’s the fifth rejection they’ve had after Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca, Antonio Conte and Gattuso.

Lopetegui could’ve been such a fascinating appointment as he did take Sevilla all the way in the La Liga title race last season, while the two clubs are fairly similar when it comes to their outlook on recruitment.

They both know they can’t just throw enough money around to outspend the biggest sides in the league, so they need to unearth gems and develop them before selling for a huge profit, while his teams tend to play nice football so there was a potential fit there.

Ultimately it’s back to the drawing board yet again for Spurs, and it will be fun to see who they actually end up with.