Tottenham Hotspur make U-turn on managerial candidate with talks set to take place

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has gone back on his earlier decision not to discuss the possibility of former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo becoming the Londoner’s next boss.

It has been widely reported in recent times just how many managerial candidates Levy has identified.

The latest talks to breakdown are understood to be those held with former Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso.

However, still without a manager 10 weeks on since Jose Mourinho departed the club, Levy now faces a race against time if he is to replace the Portuguese tactician in time for the 2021-22 season.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claims that in an attempt to appointment the club’s next manager, Levy is now targeting Santo.

Having left Wolves on the final day of last season, Santo has yet to find his next role and Football Insider believe the Portuguese manager could now be heading to London.

It has been noted that negotiations between Santo and Levy are expected to get underway soon following new managing director Fabio Paratici’s glowing recommendation.