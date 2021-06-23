Video: Arsenal fan Troopz films himself being thrown out of Wembley

Arsenal fan Troopz did not have a great time at the England game last night as he was escorted out of Wembley Stadium for vlogging during the national anthem.

Troopz is clearly not happy as he films himself being thrown out of the ground, and tells the members of security that they’re famous now for kicking him out just for vlogging at the game…

Troopz used to be a regular on the infamous AFTV, but it seems his work was not welcome at the England game last night.

At the end of the video, it cuts to Troopz watching the rest of the game at the pub.