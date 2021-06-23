Manchester United are reportedly more likely than Chelsea or Manchester City to seal a transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

The France international has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract, and it is little surprise to see big clubs from the Premier League taking a look at his situation.

MORE: Major update on three Manchester United transfer targets

According to The Athletic, both Chelsea and Manchester City have something of an informal interest in Varane, but Man Utd are considered a more likely destination for the 28-year-old at the moment.

The report adds that Varane could be sold for around £40-45million this summer, which could end up being a bargain for United or whoever else snaps him up.

The Red Devils need a better partner for Harry Maguire after some unconvincing form from Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly’s injury record is not the best.

Still, Chelsea might also do well to try signing Varane, with the Blues surely in need of upgrades on inconsistent performers like Kurt Zouma, while the ageing Thiago Silva surely can’t play 90 minutes every week for too much longer.

City, meanwhile, probably have less of a need to challenge for Varane’s signature due to signing both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake last summer, while John Stones also really raised his game in the 2020/21 campaign.