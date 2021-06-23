Video: Unbelievable scenes – Chelsea’s Kai Havertz equalises, Germany immediately concede again

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz scored the equalising goal for Germany against Hungary – but their lead didn’t last long.

Germany found themselves in grave danger of being knocked out of Euro 2020 after the Hungarians took the lead in the first-half of the contest.

Kai Havertz, continuing his superb form at Euro 2020 to date, provided the finishing touch from close range to draw the two sides level and keep Germany in the fight.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Unfortunately for Joachim Loew and co, their lead only lasted a matter of seconds, with Hungary going up the other end of the field to score immediately.

Have you ever seen anything quite like it? With Germany on the very edge of going out of the tournament, they scored, and immediately lost their concentration.

The drama in Group F this evening has been quite remarkable – and get this – there’s still plenty more twists and turns to come.

