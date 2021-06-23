Video: Karim Benzema equalises for France with long-awaited goal after incredibly soft penalty decision

France have drawn level with Portugal in their final Euro 2020 fixture from the penalty spot.

The two European heavyweights headed into tonight’s game with the possibility of topping Group F on offer.

After Portugal took the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, it looked as though they’d be taking top spot, with France facing England at Wembley.

However, the referee had other ideas.

The match official decided to award one of the softest penalties you’ll ever see given at a major tournament, providing Karim Benzema with a golden chance to equalise.

Benzema, who was yet to find the back of the net previously after being brought back into the fold by Didier Deschamps, made no mistake from 12-yards.

With Germany currently losing to Hungary, Gareth Southgate is still completely in the dark as to who he’ll be taking on in the knockout stages on Tuesday night.

