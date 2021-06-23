Video: Karim Benzema gets his second after brilliant Paul Pogba pass as France turn it around vs Portugal

Karim Benzema has netted his second goal of the game for France, giving the World Champions the lead over Portugal.

Benzema had not scored for Les Bleus since 2015, having been frozen out of the fold due to off the field controversy.

Didier Deschamps made the decision to call Benzema up to the squad for the Euro 2020 tournament, a decision which has been entirely justified tonight.

After Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot. It was soft, but that was not for Benzema to worry about.

READ MORE: Video: Karim Benzema equalises for France with long-awaited goal after incredibly soft penalty decision

The Real Madrid striker stepped up to the mark and fired home into the back of the net.

Having beaten the offside trap, with a superb Paul Pogba pass playing him in behind, Benzema has now got his second of the evening.

A fine finish from the striker, following a fine pass from Pogba. France have turned it around!