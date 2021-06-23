Menu

Video: Fan interrupts Hungary’s national anthem with rainbow flag vs Germany

UEFA haven’t covered themselves in glory this week when it’s come to proposals to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours before Germany’s match with Hungary tonight.

It appears that the Hungarian government will turn a blind eye if any of their own party are caught up in any homosexual activity, but they are not a regime that has inclusivity high on the agenda.

UEFA’s argument to keep politics out of football falls down as they denied the request on behalf of a Hungarian politician, but a fan still got onto the field to make their point during the national anthem:

The actions around this have just made it a bigger deal and raised even more awareness, but it’s good to see that the fans will continue to have a backbone even if the authorities don’t.

