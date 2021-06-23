Menu

Video: Man City star Ferran Torres scores cute back-heel for Spain 44 seconds after being subbed on

Manchester City
Manchester City star Ferran Torres had an instant impact after being introduced to the action for Spain against Slovakia, scoring with a cute back-heel.

Torres has struggled to establish himself as a starter during his time with Man City, but on the occasion he has been given the opportunity, he’s often proven his worth.

It’s easy to forget he is just 21-years-old, with Pep Guardiola historically opting to protect and nurture players of that age, rather than throw them in at the deep end.

Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Spain

More Stories / Latest News
Luis Enrique, Spain manager, share Pep’s views, having named Torres among the substitutes for all three of La Roja’s Euro 2020 fixtures to date.

Torres was given the chance to play the final 20 minutes of Spain’s clash with Slovakia this evening, and with his first touch of the ball, 44 seconds after being introduced, he found the back of the net.

A brilliant finish from the Man City man and a superb evening for Spain!

