If a keeper is going to come out and punch the ball then they need to make sure that they actually get there first, and Hugo Lloris has made an error here as he concedes a clear penalty for thumping the Portugal player from the cross:

Pictures from beIN Sport

The end result was never in doubt as Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and sent the Spurs keeper the wrong way, and it means this group has been blown wide open as Hungary are winning against Germany.