Video: Man City’s Aymeric Laporte scores his first Spain goal as Martin Dubravka fails to convince again

Spain have added a second goal against Slovakia in Group E, and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka hasn’t covered himself in glory, again.

It’s been a hugely eventful first-half for Dúbravka, who will have thought he’d be making the headlines back in his native Slovakia after denying Alvaro Morata from the penalty spot.

However, the Magpies goalkeeper followed his heroics up with an own goal, the worst that we have seen in Euro 2020 to date, having parried the ball into the back of his own net.

Later in the half, Dúbravka came out to claim a ball that he was never going to get, with the ball being lofted back into the penalty area and Aymeric Laporte finding the top corner.

Laporte deserves a great amount of credit for what a fine header it was, his first goal for Spain, but Luis Enrique must be smelling blood, with Slovakia’s no. 1 entirely unconvincing…

