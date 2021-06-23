Video: Leon Goretzka keeps Germany’s Euro 2020 hopes alive with late equaliser to set up England contest

Germany have done it! Leon Goretzka has equalised late on against Hungary to keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive.

With Hungary having led 2-1 with ten minutes left in the contest, Germany were set to finish bottom of Group F and crash out of the tournament.

However, with Germany pushing for the equaliser, they’ve now found it, with Leon Goretzka firing home after latching onto the loose ball in the penalty area.

As things stand, England will be hosting Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night.

