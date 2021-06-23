Video: Robert Lewandowski with incredible double crossbar hit and worst miss of Euro 2020 so far

Robert Lewandowski was mightily unlucky not to have a first-half goal for Poland against Sweden, having hit the crossbar twice in a matter of seconds.

Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world – he’s certainly one of the most prolific.

With Poland devoid of quality throughout the squad, they are heavily reliant on the Bayern Munich star and the threat that he poses in attack.

While Lewandowski stepped up to the mark with an equaliser against Spain last time out, his finishing ability has not been as characteristically ruthless this evening.

READ MORE: Video: Robert Lewandowski gets his goal for Poland vs Spain with a phenomenal header

In a quite remarkable few seconds in Sweden vs Poland in Group E, Lewandowski hit the crossbar twice with his head.

While you could deem it unfortunate, and there’s no denying it is, the second effort is an absolute horror miss from the superstar striker, who was just three yards from goal.

This is SO unlike Lewandowski…

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news