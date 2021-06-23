Video: Robert Lewandowski scores with trademark world-class finish to keep Poland’s Euro 2020 hopes alive

Robert Lewandowski has continued his one-man fight to keep Poland in Euro 2020 by finding the back of the net with a sublime finish.

Lewandowski, arguably the best striker on the planet, scored a gorgeous header last time out for Poland against Spain, securing a 1-1 draw against the side who were firm favourites to win the group.

Poland, all due respect, do not have the personnel to match nations like Spain man-for-man, but when you have a player of Lewandowski’s calibre in your side, you’re always in with a chance.

That has been proven once again today, with Poland battling Sweden for a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Sweden led 2-0, putting Poland on the brink of elimination.

Lewandowski is not one to down the tools, though. He wasn’t going to allow Poland to exit Euro 2020 without putting up a fight, as he has done against the Swedes tonight.

The Bayern Munich superstar found the back of the net with a quite brilliant finish to get Poland back in the contest. What a goal that is!

Lewandowski missed an absolute sitter for Poland in the first-half of the game – you can see the clip here