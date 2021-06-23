Video: Clutch Robert Lewandowski bags 84th minute equaliser for Poland to continue one-man fightback

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Robert Lewandowski netted the equaliser for Poland against Sweden, which at the time, looked set to help them avoid defeat.

Poland looked down and out in their Group E tussle with Sweden, having found themselves 2-0 down within an hour.

However, when you have a player as gifted and dangerous as Robert Lewandowski on your team, you’re always in with a chance.

Lewandowski scored an absolute beauty to get Poland back into the contest, halving the deficit.

The Bayern Munich striker, who scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last term, later added his second of the contest.

There was an element of fortune in how the ball found it’s way to Lewandowski’s feet, but once it did, there was never any doubt as to the outcome.

Lewandowski kept his cool and beat the keeper, drawing Poland level with Sweden, with his hard work unfortunately being undone by a late winner from the Swedes.

Lewandowski missed an absolute sitter for Poland in the first-half of the game – you can see the clip here