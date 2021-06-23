Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata misses penalty for Spain, saved by Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has been denied from the penalty spot by Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, who’s lining up between the sticks for Slovakia.

With Spain having been awarded a penalty last time out, and Gerard Moreno having hit the post, Morata took responsibility and stepped up to the mark in La Roja’s pivotal Euro 2020 fixture with Slovakia this evening.

Morata scored last time out, via a VAR review, so you imagine he would have had a certain amount of confidence has he placed the ball on the spot 12-yards from goal. If he did, it didn’t show.

The Juventus striker struck the ball well, but it was at a good height for Slovakia and Newcastle keeper Dúbravka, who was equal to it and parried Morata’s effort to safety.

The man just can’t catch a break, and you can only imagine how much it’s frustrating Luis Enrique. Ultimately, he should know that Morata can’t be relied on in front of goal…

