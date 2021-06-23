Video: Cristiano Ronaldo equalises for Portugal against France with his second strike of the contest

Portugal have drawn level with France through the penalty spot, with Cristiano Ronaldo providing the finishing touch.

Portugal, who took the lead in the first-half through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, threw their lead away following a Karim Benzema brace.

Thankfully for the Portuguese, tonight’s referee is intent on pointing to the penalty spot at any possible opportunity.

After Ronaldo’s cross struck the arm of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, a penalty was awarded, and sustained by VAR.

Ronaldo stepped up to the mark again, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, he found the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of TF1

