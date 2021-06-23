Video: Spain safely through to Euro 2020 knockouts with Pablo Sarabia netting third with fine finish

Spain are running riot against Slovakia, with Pablo Sarabia having found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Luis Enrique’s men headed into this evening’s game without a victory at Euro 2020 so far. Two draws, just the one goal and a bucket load of missing chances – the signs were hardly positive for La Roja.

Tonight’s clash with Slovakia was an absolute must-win for Spain if they wanted to ensure their progression into the knockout stages of the competition, and thankfully for Enrique, it’s proven to be light work.

After an own goal from Martin Dubravka and a fine header from Aymeric Laporte gave Spain a two-goal buffer, they’ve now added a third through PSG’s Pablo Sarabia.

Sarabia found the bottom corner of Dubravka’s goal with a fine left-footed finish, essentially ending the contest and ensuring that Spain would be progressing in Euro 2020.

They’ve been late bloomers, but Spain have finally shown up at the tournament…

“Now ???? is more like Spain!” ? Sarabia sweeps home in style – and #ESP are surely heading to the round of 16 ?#SVKESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/LxbpBpRZyP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2021

