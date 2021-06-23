Menu

Video: Second Slovakia own goal of the evening gifts Spain their fifth in embarrassing fashion

As if Slovakia’s evening couldn’t get any more miserable, they’ve scored their second own goal of the game to make it 5-0 to Spain.

Believe it or not, Slovakia actually had real hopes of progressing to the Euro 2020 knockouts ahead of kick-off, with Spain potentially being a shock exit at the first hurdle.

The evening hasn’t quite panned out like that, with Luis Enrique’s men making light work of the Slovakians, who will be heading out of the tournament with their tails between their legs.

As if four goals wasn’t enough embarrassment for Slovakia, especially considering Spain only scored once in 180 minutes against Sweden and Poland, a fifth was yet to come.

After Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres headed towards goal, 20 seconds after coming on as a substitute, Juraj Kucka kicked the ball into his own net while attempting to clear his lines.

Kucka’s got this all wrong, and in truth, it sums up Slovakia’s evening as a whole…

