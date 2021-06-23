Menu

Video: Spain lead after catastrophic Martin Dubravka error results in another Euro 2020 own goal

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, having saved a penalty against Spain, has now scored one of the most bizarre own goals you’re ever likely to see.

Dúbravka, who plays his football with Newcastle United, was equal to Alvaro Morata’s effort from the penalty spot earlier in the first-half, which left Slovakia in second place in group E.

However, the goalkeeper has swiftly gone from hero to zero, having parried an effort from Spain’s Paulo Sarabia into the back of his own net in truly bizarre fashion.

Martin Dúbravka saves a penalty attempt by Alvaro Morata

Dúbravka appeared to lose the flight of the ball, and while attempting to tip the ball over the crossbar, has instead palmed it into the back of his own net.

Spain have been struggling to find the back of the net throughout Euro 2020 so far. Who would have thought that their best route to goal would be through forcing catastrophic errors from the opposition goalkeeper…

