Video: Strange moment between France and Portugal as Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo swap shirts at HT

You often see players who are desperate to swap shirts if they play for a smaller team against some huge players, but there was an off situation between France and Portugal tonight.

You can imagine that Roy Keane is in a room somewhere just silently seething at this as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema swapped shirts at halftime:

The reason it’s bizarre is because they are both megastars and extremely close from their time together at Real Madrid so it’s not like this was their only chance to do it, while it looks like it was a pre-agreed thing as they just seem to quickly complete the swap without many words being exchanged.