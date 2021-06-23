Menu

Video: Sweden score dramatic 93rd minute winner vs Poland to leapfrog Spain and finish as group winners

Sweden’s Viktor Claesson scored a winning goal deep into injury time against Poland to ensure his nation would finish as Group E winners.

The Swedes earned themselves a two-goal lead courtesy of a double from Emil Forsberg. It put them in a strong position to finish ahead of Spain as group winners and progress into the Euro 2020 knockouts.

However, a brace from Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski saw Sweden drop down to second place with just five minutes left on the clock, with Spain running rampant against Slovakia in the other Group E fixture.

In a heartbreaking moment for Poland, who had worked so hard to revive their Euro 2020 hopes, Viktor Claesson found the back of the net to ensure all three points would be taken by the Swedes.

Poland are out of Euro 2020, with Sweden heading through to the knockout stages having won two and drawn one of their group fixtures – a very impressive performance.

