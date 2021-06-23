Video: Shock on the cards as Hungary take the lead over Germany – who are out of Euro 2020 as things stand

A shock could be on the cards in Group F, with Hungary having taken the lead against Germany through Adam Szalai.

Germany put on a show last time out, defeating Portugal 4-2. It put them in pole position to head into the knockout rounds of Euro 2020, with a tie with Hungary their only remaining fixture.

While Germany may well have seen the Hungary game as a gimme, France probably would’ve too, and they only ended up taking a solitary point from the contest.

As things stand, the Germans are not even going to be getting that, with Hungary having taken the lead in the contest through a Adam Szalai goal.

Germany have work to do, because as things stand, they would be crashing out of the tournament, finishing bottom.

There’s a long way to go, but Joachim Loew’s men are in serious danger of an embarrassing, premature exit from the European Championships.

